iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,941 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.61% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $38,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

ITA opened at $198.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.64.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

