Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Agilysys by 412.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,858,000 after buying an additional 585,886 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,347,000 after acquiring an additional 511,900 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,913,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,030,000 after acquiring an additional 374,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 729.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,487,000 after acquiring an additional 350,441 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $29,254.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,724.43. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,505.32. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $116.89 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.83. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Stories

