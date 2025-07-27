Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.29. Northern Technologies International Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Corporation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

