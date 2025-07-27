Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sanofi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,619,000 after buying an additional 408,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,164,000 after purchasing an additional 369,530 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.37 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

