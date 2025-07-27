Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,167,688 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,167,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.92% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MasterBrand by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in MasterBrand by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBC opened at $11.90 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million.

MBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

