Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Murphy USA by 81.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 25.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.3%

MUSA stock opened at $422.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.40 and a 200-day moving average of $458.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $385.44 and a one year high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUSA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.86.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

