Assetmark Inc. Has $17.59 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.39. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $219.04 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

