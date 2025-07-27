Bellwether Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $210.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.