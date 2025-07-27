Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in 3M were worth $29,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in 3M by 32.1% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in 3M by 259.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of MMM stock opened at $151.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.