Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,814 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Price Performance

NYSE HBB opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $248.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.33. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

