Cetera Investment Advisers Has $35.43 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.75% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $35,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,552,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock opened at $73.14 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

