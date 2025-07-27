RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.

Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.2% of Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,530 shares of company stock worth $3,080,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.69.

RTX Trading Up 1.1%

RTX stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.93. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $157.33.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

