Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 659,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,988 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $39,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.21.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

