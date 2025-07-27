Cetera Investment Advisers Has $43.29 Million Stock Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,883 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $43,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $311.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average of $291.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

