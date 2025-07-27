Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,431,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,957,000 after acquiring an additional 390,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,706,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,568,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 913,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,379,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $4,736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,912.64. This trade represents a 74.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,924 shares of company stock worth $5,879,369. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

