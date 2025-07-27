NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) vs. Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) and NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and NET Power”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $398.80 million N/A $44.21 million $0.97 26.28 NET Power $250,000.00 2,456.21 -$49.19 million ($2.06) -1.36

Analyst Ratings

Enlight Renewable Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enlight Renewable Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and NET Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 NET Power 1 0 1 1 2.67

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential downside of 14.48%. NET Power has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.70%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NET Power is more favorable than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and NET Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.82% 8.17% 2.28% NET Power N/A -22.52% -7.12%

Risk & Volatility

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of NET Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats NET Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

