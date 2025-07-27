Bryce Point Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Bryce Point Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,578,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.95 and a 1-year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

