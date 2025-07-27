Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,268 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $32,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,555.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,196 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,251,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 59,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,353,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $147.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $147.79.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.