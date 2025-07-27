Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 707.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $739,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 104.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.42.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.16. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

