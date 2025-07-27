Comparing Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) & J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) and J. Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. J. Sainsbury pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Ingles Markets pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ingles Markets and J. Sainsbury”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingles Markets $5.64 billion 0.22 $105.54 million $3.26 19.97 J. Sainsbury $41.86 billion 0.23 $308.77 million N/A N/A

J. Sainsbury has higher revenue and earnings than Ingles Markets.

Risk and Volatility

Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. Sainsbury has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ingles Markets and J. Sainsbury, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 0.00 J. Sainsbury 0 3 0 3 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Ingles Markets and J. Sainsbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingles Markets 1.14% 3.98% 2.46% J. Sainsbury N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Ingles Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

J. Sainsbury beats Ingles Markets on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company owns and operates a milk processing and packaging plant that supplies organic milk, fruit juices, and bottled water products to other retailers, food service distributors, and grocery warehouses. In addition, it provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as broad selections of local organic, beverage, and health-related items. The company operates under the Ingles and Sav-Mor brand names. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About J. Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets. It is also involved in the online grocery and general merchandise operations. In addition, it offers financial services, such as credit cards, scorecards, and personal loans; and home, car, pet, travel, and life insurance products. J Sainsbury plc was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

