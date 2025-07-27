Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $99.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 712.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $73.72 and a 12 month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.40.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

