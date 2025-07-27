Head to Head Survey: Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) versus Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sally Beauty and Five Below’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sally Beauty 5.03% 29.48% 6.91% Five Below 6.52% 17.00% 6.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sally Beauty and Five Below, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sally Beauty 1 2 2 0 2.20 Five Below 1 13 6 0 2.25

Earnings & Valuation

Sally Beauty currently has a consensus price target of $12.63, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Five Below has a consensus price target of $119.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.18%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than Five Below.

This table compares Sally Beauty and Five Below”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sally Beauty $3.72 billion 0.28 $153.41 million $1.78 5.81 Five Below $3.88 billion 1.97 $253.61 million $4.77 29.07

Five Below has higher revenue and earnings than Sally Beauty. Sally Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Below, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sally Beauty has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Below has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Five Below beats Sally Beauty on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under Wella and L'Oreal brands. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce platforms, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store name. This segment also sells products under Paul Mitchell and Wella brands. It operates stores and franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. The company distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors and open-line distributors. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options. It provides assortment of sports balls, team sports merchandise, and fitness accessories comprising hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; various games, such as board games, puzzles, collectibles, and toys, including remote control; and summer season sports, which includes pool, beach, and outdoor toys, as well as games and accessories. In addition, the company offers accessories for cell phones, tablets, audio, and computers, as well as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items; and media products including books, video games, and DVDs. It also provides assortment of craft activity kits, and arts and crafts supplies, such as crayons, markers, and stickers; and school products comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and locker accessories. Further, the company offers party products, which includes party goods, decorations, gag gifts, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, seasonal-related candy, and gum and snack food products, as well as sells chilled drinks through coolers; and provides seasonally specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

