First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.94% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $37,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Matauro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

FTLS opened at $66.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.22. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $58.90 and a one year high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

