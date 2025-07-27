Cetera Investment Advisers Has $33.24 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $33,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,042,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,133,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,924,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of VOX stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $175.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

