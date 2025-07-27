First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,263,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $31,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.83 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

