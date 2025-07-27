Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nemes Rush Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

