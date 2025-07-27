Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 683 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 429.1% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,926,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,567,000 after purchasing an additional 757,008 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

