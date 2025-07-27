Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in United Airlines by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,654.76. The trade was a 24.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.65. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

