Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 32,430 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 6.99% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $45,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EDIV opened at $38.79 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $816.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.65.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.