Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,875 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $13,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in GDS by 1,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $36.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.31. GDS Holdings has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $52.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $375.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. GDS had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GDS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised GDS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

