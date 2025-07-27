ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029,948 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZI opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

