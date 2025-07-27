Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 25,870 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 129,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 148,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.03. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $475.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

