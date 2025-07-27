Nemes Rush Group LLC Has $562,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Nemes Rush Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of IYH opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.