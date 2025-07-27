Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NEE opened at $71.83 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.02%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

