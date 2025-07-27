Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $9,781,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $2,812,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after buying an additional 245,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 166,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TH. Wall Street Zen raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ TH opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.94 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.83. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.37 million. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

