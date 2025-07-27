Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,262 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Nayax were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYAX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nayax by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nayax by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nayax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Price Performance

NYAX stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Nayax Ltd. has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $52.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 256.29 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Nayax had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NYAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nayax in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Nayax in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nayax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. William Blair raised shares of Nayax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nayax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Nayax

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

