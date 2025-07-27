Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $748,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in InvenTrust Properties by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $27.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $31.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2377 per share. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 413.04%.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

