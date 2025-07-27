Analysts Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $40.58

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BankUnited from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 59,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,210.44. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,785.88. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in BankUnited by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $273.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.17 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

