GameStop (GME) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GameStop to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.
Risk & Volatility
GameStop has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GameStop’s rivals have a beta of 2.43, indicating that their average share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares GameStop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GameStop
|5.67%
|5.25%
|3.99%
|GameStop Competitors
|-10.41%
|-44.48%
|-4.35%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GameStop and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|GameStop
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|GameStop Competitors
|404
|2370
|5164
|144
|2.62
GameStop currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential downside of 42.06%. As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 16.34%. Given GameStop’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GameStop has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares GameStop and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GameStop
|$3.82 billion
|$131.30 million
|50.65
|GameStop Competitors
|$2.58 billion
|$25.51 million
|15.42
GameStop has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. GameStop is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
GameStop rivals beat GameStop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.