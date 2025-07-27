Nemes Rush Group LLC Sells 379 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Nemes Rush Group LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. The trade was a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,191. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $156.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.93. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 price objective on shares of RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

