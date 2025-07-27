UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 317.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in UFP Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $367,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 557,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,309,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

UFPT opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.45. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.26 and a 12 month high of $366.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million.

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,210.20. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price target on shares of UFP Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

