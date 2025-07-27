BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,717 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

XONE stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.00 million, a PE ratio of -52.69 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.