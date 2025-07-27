Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases 5,404 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bryce Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 141.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. XPO comprises about 0.8% of Bryce Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bryce Point Capital LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of XPO by 89.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 58.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of XPO by 97.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE XPO opened at $138.11 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.