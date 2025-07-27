BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV) Shares Purchased by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XFIV. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

