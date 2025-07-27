Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Roku by 499.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,871 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 9,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Roku stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,106.40. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,079 shares of company stock valued at $28,091,399 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

