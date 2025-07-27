First National Advisers LLC Buys 1,832 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 120.0% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after buying an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.66. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.