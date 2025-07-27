Equitable Trust Co. Sells 587 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after buying an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,317,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,013 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.06.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $751,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 986,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,233.50. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,046,430.20. This trade represents a 37.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,509,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $131.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.19.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.