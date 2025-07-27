Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 613 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Generac were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Generac by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Generac by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Generac from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.58.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.50 and a 52 week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

