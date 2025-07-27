Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 542 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,993,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 76,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 157.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDLV opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

