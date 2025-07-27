Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 551 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 814,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.85. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

